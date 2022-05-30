Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,143 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO traded up $32.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $572.35. 59,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

