Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $141.35 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the period. argenx comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of argenx worth $141,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.10. 6,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.