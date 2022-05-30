Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 419,730 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 419,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $324,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,661 shares of company stock worth $35,263,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

