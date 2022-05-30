Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,163,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

PSX stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,419. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

