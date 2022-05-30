POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $26.60 Average PT from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $731.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

