PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $47.50. 14,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,185. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $15,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

