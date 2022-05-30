PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PJT opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

