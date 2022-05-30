PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

