PIVX Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $30,615.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,210,545 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

