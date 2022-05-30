Piper Sandler Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.54.

SPLK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 169.00%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

