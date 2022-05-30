Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:PIPR traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,926. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.59.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

