Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of PME stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
