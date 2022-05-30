Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PME stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

