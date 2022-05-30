Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $98.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.