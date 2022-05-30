Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Tops $304,310.09

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $304,310.09 and $5,722.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006626 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

