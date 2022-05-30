Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Photronics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

