Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

