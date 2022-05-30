Peony Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $36,204.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 247,218,338 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

