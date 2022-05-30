Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Up 88.2% in May

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

