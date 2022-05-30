Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,578 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises approximately 11.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of Pegasystems worth $548,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 722,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

