Paulson & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Tellurian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 49.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 515.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 207,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Tellurian Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.