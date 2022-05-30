ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $792,952.38 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $792,952.38 and approximately $77.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.34 or 1.00103332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.