Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $25.59 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $459,282.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,640.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.70 or 0.06245611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00652287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00616262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00078460 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,508,673 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.