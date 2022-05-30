Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.76

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$73.76 and last traded at C$73.62, with a volume of 40155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.60.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 17.6100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

