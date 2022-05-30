Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.9 days.

Shares of DOGEF traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.45. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

