OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $363.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.36. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

