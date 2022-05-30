Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

OPRT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

