OpenOcean 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $988,771.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $988,771.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

