OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
