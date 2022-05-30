OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.