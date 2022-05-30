One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Atkore by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,856 shares of company stock worth $2,363,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.