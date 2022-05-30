One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $278.49 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.