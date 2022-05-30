One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $5,846,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xperi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xperi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.70 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

