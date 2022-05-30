One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,129 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.58 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.