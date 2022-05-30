One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $215.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.82.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

