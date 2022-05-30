One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $77.73 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

