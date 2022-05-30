One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.