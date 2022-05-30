One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Movado Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MOV opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

