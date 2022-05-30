Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

