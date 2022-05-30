Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $521,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $348,846.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,339.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,350 shares of company stock worth $3,898,705. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $201,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

