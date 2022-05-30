Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

