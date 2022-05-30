Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.48

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.38, with a volume of 32361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

OBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.45.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.9475338 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$159,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

