NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 47,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

