Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE NRK opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 933,708 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

