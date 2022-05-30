Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 125,650 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $126,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NSA opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

