Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of ANSYS worth $122,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $264.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $329.53.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.91.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.