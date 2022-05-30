Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $126.34 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $126,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

