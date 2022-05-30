Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 59,527 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Eversource Energy worth $122,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,988 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.