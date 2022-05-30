Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $470.76 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

