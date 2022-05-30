Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

