Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 73,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,865. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4653 dividend. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

