Nord Finance Price Hits $0.31 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $273,702.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

